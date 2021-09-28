Sports

Sancho struggles ‘hurting soul’ of Dortmund chief

Jadon Sancho’s lack of game time at Manchester United is “hurting the soul” of the man who sanctioned his £73m move to Old Trafford, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The 21-year-old England international has started only two of United’s five Premier League games and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday.

Watzke believes Sancho’s slow start at United has been impacted by his failure to secure a regular starting place in the England team. The former Manchester City academy player started just one of seven games at Euro 2020, and withdrew from England’s World Cup qualifiers squad earlier this month with a knock.

“Of course, I keep track of what he’s doing. It also hurts my soul that he is so neglected,” Watzke told SPORT1.

“I love Jadon, when you see him play you get tears in your eyes. I think his problem is that he’s not that settled in the English national team.”

Winger Sancho has made only one 90-minute appearance for United with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeming to prefer Mason Greenwood on the right.

The deadline day arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo created more competition in United’s attacking positions, while Marcus Rashford’s potentially imminent return to training will only add to Sancho’s challenge of breaking into the starting XI.

Former United midfielder Paul Ince was critical of Sancho’s performance in the 1-0 defeat by West Ham in the League Cup last week.

“I know he’s still young, I get that he’s still learning but this is not a FIFA game, it’s not all about dribbling and little flicks, nice when they come off. But play proper football,” Ince told The United Stand.

While Sancho, who was a big hit at Dortmund, has not made the instant impact some expected at Old Trafford, Solskjaer has maintained that the signing was made very much with the future in mind.

“We knew his talent, and we signed him with the thought that we are going to have a top forward here for the next 10 or 12 years,” the Norwegian said.

“Jadon’s finding his feet, it’s unfortunate that he fell ill just when he was going to come in, so he was out, and he lost a bit of pre-season. But he is working hard and he will be good.”

Neville: ‘Odd bunch’ Man Utd must play as a team

Speaking on his latest podcast, Gary Neville says Man Utd must learn to play like a team if they are to challenge for the title, and must win a trophy in the next 18 months.

United lost for the third time in four games in all competitions, going down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday following their Carabao Cup third-round defeat by West Ham on Wednesday.

After signing Ronaldo, Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer, Neville says there is pressure on the club to win a trophy in the next 18 months, but he believes the club will see out the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer project, because sacking managers previously has not worked.

Neville also reflects on Manchester City’s impressive win at Chelsea on Saturday, as well as Arsenal’s north London derby blitz against Tottenham on Super Sunday.
*Courtesy: Sky Sports

