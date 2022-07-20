Sanctions: NCC records N100bn drop in revenue

Following strict adherence to rules and regulations by operators in telecommunications sector, the revenue earned from sanctions by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dropped drastically by over a N100 billion within a period of one year. According to the 2020 financial statement released yesterday by the regulator, revenue from industry sanction dropped from N110.1 billion in 2019 to N89 million in 2020, while the total spectrum fees also dropped from N27.3 billion in 2019 to N26.4 billion in 2020. The report also revealed that agency spent N2.3 billion on building and provision of equipment for the Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) across the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital City, Abuja. The Federal Executive Council had in 2005 approved that the NCC should provide the ECC across the 36 States to enable the citizens access the 112 emergency number.

The Commission stated that it also made N7.5 billion Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) available for procurement of telecommunications and ICT infrastructure in the underserved and unserved areas of the country. The agency stated these in its December 2020, financial statement, reading further that its special intervention expenditure for the nation’s education system gulped the sum of N1.2 billion which covered areas such as the provision of computer labs, wireless cloud, ehealth facilities, laptops, and related accessories that were distributed to tertiary institutions across the country.

The financial statement indicated that there was a fall in the type approved fee paid by telecommunications companies to the NCC. The type approve fee fell from N370 million in 2019 to N365 million in 2020 just as it recorded a sharp fall in other revenue sources with a drop in 2019 of N187.7 billion to N94 billion in 2020. According to the NCC, MTN Nigeria sanctions brought into the books of the Commission N20.8 billion as against N16.1 billion in 2019. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, in his remark on the performance of the Commission, noted that it recorded an impressive performance despite the impact of the Covid-19 as he expressed excitement about its record.

He stated that report highlighted the significant strides taken by the Commission, whereby Total Active Voice Subscription as at December 2020 stood at 204,601,313 while Teledensity stood at 107.18 per cent and total active internet data stood at 154,301.195. A breakdown given by Danbatta showed that Total Active Voice Subscriptions in the Mobile GSM segment reveals that the four major Mobile GSM Operators (MTN, AIRTEL, GLO and EMTS] reported Active Voice Subscriptions and percentage market share of 80,764,128 (39.55%); 55,642,209 (27.25%); 54,840,192 (26.85%) and 12,982,149 (6.36%) respectively. The report stated that Mobile GSM segment, Fixed Wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) market segments accounted for 99.8%, 0.1% and 0.1% respectively of the entire market share in terms of technology deployment. On the other hand, Internet Subscriptions have continued to increase within the last 12 Months. Year on year, the Total Active Internet increased from 126,078,999 subscriptions in December 2019 to 154,301,195 in 2020.

