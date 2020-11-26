Sanctions: We’ve reached out to UK parliament, says Foreign Affairs Minister

…says S/East plans Victims’ Fund for #EndSARS

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that Nigerian government has reached out to the United Kingdom (UK) to state her side of the story on the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers at the twilight of the #EndSARS protest last month.

Following the allegations of shooting of armless protesters at Lekki by the youth calling for end to police brutality and the Special Armed Robbery Squad (EndSARS) on October 20th, the UK Parliament had debated the issue and recommended sanctions against some Nigerian officials. Asked what the Nigerian government had done, Onyeama said: “On the issue of UK Parliament, yes, we have reached out to the UK government.

The meeting that took place were Parliamentarians and don’t speak for U.K. Government, which acts for the United Kingdom, has also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that has happened. “So, we have been in touch with them and engaging with them. And of course, as in any democracy, the members of parliament are able to also air their view. “But what is important is that balanced picture is made available to them before they take any decision.” Asked to comment on the outcome of his meeting with the governors and stakeholders in the South- East on the #EndSARS protests, Onyeama said: “South East Governors are committed to creating Victims Fund to compensate and help victims of violence.

They are also to engage more systematically with the youths to address the agitations as a result of EndSARS and come up with a number of proposals in that context to see better funding of the police and other security agencies as a way to achieving the right goal in addressing the security offices.

“They were also very keen to ensure and guarantee the safety of all Nigerians living within the zone and also thanked the other parts of the country for assuring the safety of those from the South East living in other parts of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...