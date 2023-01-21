Sandra Iheuwa: Brain, beauty and business mind

Among Nigeria’s young female entrepreneurs, Sandra Iheuwa (full name Sandra Ifeoma Iheuwa) stands apart for her entrepreneurial dynamism and resourcefulness in founding new businesses after she broke into the limelight in 2018 with Bella Braided Wigs.

At the time, she was interviewed by DHL as one of the ranks of young entrepreneurs.

She recently reposted the video of the docuseries with the accompanied post: “This is way back in 2018 when I just landed [in] Nigeria with no direction. I got a building and hired a lot of braiders; we didn’t even have time to get furniture because the work was piling up in thousands due to the number of orders we were shipping out to the United States.”

Prior to coming to Nigeria, she had run a store in Canton, Massachusetts.

Bella Braided Wig was her business foundation in Nigeria as she once attested, saying: “I’m grateful for this company because I was able to break into other businesses.”

Her chain of companies now includes Ella Shipments and Logistics (a cargo and freight company focused on home delivery in Nigeria and abroad), My Everything Africa (a company that ships foodstuff from Nigeria to the United States, Canada, UK and Dubai) and Ella Rose Luxury Collections (which sells classy handbags with a showroom located Opposite Mecure, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos).

Before embarking on her entrepreneur odyssey, the Ella Rose CEO had worked in the United States of America for Bank of America, the country’s biggest financial institution. She is also well-read, having earned a Master’s after her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts.

Sandra Iheuwa, a mother of four, recently hinted she was contemplating a doctorate degree in a post where she extolled the virtue of education saying: “ School isn’t a scam well kinda. Despite my years in business, I’m also a graduate with 4 degrees―two A.S, one B.Sc and one Master’s. I won the business strategy game amongst other graduate students.”

