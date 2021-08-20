Sandra Iheuwa shuts down Lagos as she marries Steve Maduka 

Sandra Iheuwa shut down Lagos as she walked down the Isle with her lover, Steve Maduka in a talk of the town wedding last weekend.

Actor and Comedian, Okey Bakassi, kept the classy guests happy as the Master of Ceremony while DJ Neptune and musician, Timi Dakolo, kept the floor on fire.

The couple had the best time of their life at the filled to capacity Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos.

Remember the couple had their traditional wedding in their native Imo State a week earlier while the court wedding took place on Thursday, August 12 at the Ikoyi Registry, Lagos.

