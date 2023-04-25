Sandwich: LASU inks ‘technical agreement’ with colleges

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has signed a “Technical Affiliation Agreement” with two private colleges of education on Sandwich Degree programme, which is for a period of five years, for the first instance, and renewable based on performance.

The two colleges are Topmost College of Education, Ipaja in Agbado area of Lagos and Royal College of Education, Ifo, Ogun State. The agreement, endorsed during a signing ceremony, which took place at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Ojo main campus, according to the university, is to provide educational services under the Sandwich Degree programme.

While signing the documents, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, reiterated the commitment of the university to providing not just quality education to students, but also to carry out cutting-edge research and contributing significantly to the development of society. Speaking on the collaboration, she said: “This partnership will enable us to provide more opportunities for quality education and skills acquisition to our students, as this will also make education accessible to the common man in line with Goal 4 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4) on education, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable education and promote lifelong learn- ing opportunities for all.”

The university’s Deputy Registrar, Legal Unit, Mrs. O. Boyejo, while reeling out the terms of the partnership, explained that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) permits the partnering institutions using the statutory authority the Lagos State University to run their Sandwich Degree Programme and also making use of the university Expertise.

“This collaboration will allow only Lagos State University Senate- accredited courses in conjunction with the Faculty of Education to run at your institutions, under the partnership,” she said. At the event were members of the university management; representatives of two Colleges of Education; and LASU Director Sandwich Programme, Prof. John Adeogun, among others In another development, the university has parleyed no fewer than 16 heads security agents, including the Police and the Department for State Services (DSS) Divisions around the university environs on how to improve the security architecture of within and outside the university campus.

The Vice-Chancellor canvased for a greater synergy between the university and the security operatives during a town and gown meeting on crucial security parley, held at the university main campus with a focus of the protection of the lives and properties of members of staff and students of the university. Security operatives at the first-of-its-kind parley were the Divisional Police Officers of Trade-Fair Division, Igando Police Division, Sèmé Police Division, Isashi Police Division, Ilemba Hausa Police Division, Iba Police Division, Satellite Police Division, Ojo Police Division, Onireke Police Division, Ijanikin Police Divi- sion, Okokomaiko Police Division, Badagry Police Division, Festac Police Division, and Morogbo Po- lice Division, and Head of DSS, Ojo Zone, as well as members of the University Security Supervisory Committee and management. Speaking at the Council Chambers, venue of the meeting, Prof. Olatunji-Bello, commended the security officers for taking time to be at the meeting as well as for the great job done over time in keeping the community safe.