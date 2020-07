Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a “great club with big goals” after he signed a five-year contract at the Bundesliga side.

The Germany winger, 24, has joined from Manchester City in a deal that could be worth £54.8million, reports the BBC.

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

“I want to win as many trophies as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority,” he said.

