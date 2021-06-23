Sane spends more than £450,000 to build hospital in Senegal

Liverpool star, Sadio Mane has spent more than £450,000 (about N222,750,000) to help fund the building of a hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Senegal.

Mane has frequently funded infrastructure projects in the village, previously helping to construct a secondary school and having a supermarket named after him.

The winger frequently travels back to his home nation during the summer at the end of the season, with this year being no different.

And after building the school and the supermarket, Mane has turned his attention to the construction of a new hospital for Bambaly and the surrounding area.

Having returned to Senegal for friendlies against Zambia and Cape Verde, in which he scored in both games, Mane travelled to the Presidential Palace in Dakar to meet President Sall.

As well as discussing his football, Mane also sought a contribution of medical personnel for the hospital he was about to fund.

“Senegalese international Sadio Mane was received this Thursday by President Macky Sall,” a statement from the presidency of Senegal read.

“The Liverpool social worker came to exchange with the Head of State on his social actions including the construction of a Hospital in Bambali.

“He has requested assistance from the state for medical staff. Senegal’s new stadium and the preparation of the national team with the last two friendly matches were also on the exchange menu.”

Just weeks after that meeting, Mane has now seen his hospital built and inaugurated, with pictures from multimedia producer Nuhu Adams showing a signing commemorating the star’s role.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the new hospital will serve the 34 villages that surround his home town.

“This hospital is obtained thanks to you, and it is for you, the population of Sédhiou,” the Liverpool winger said in a statement released to AS.

*Courtesy: mirror.co.uk

