Sports

Sane spends more than £450,000 to build hospital in Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool star, Sadio Mane has spent more than £450,000 (about N222,750,000) to help fund the building of a hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Senegal.
Mane has frequently funded infrastructure projects in the village, previously helping to construct a secondary school and having a supermarket named after him.
The winger frequently travels back to his home nation during the summer at the end of the season, with this year being no different.
And after building the school and the supermarket, Mane has turned his attention to the construction of a new hospital for Bambaly and the surrounding area.
Having returned to Senegal for friendlies against Zambia and Cape Verde, in which he scored in both games, Mane travelled to the Presidential Palace in Dakar to meet President Sall.
As well as discussing his football, Mane also sought a contribution of medical personnel for the hospital he was about to fund.
“Senegalese international Sadio Mane was received this Thursday by President Macky Sall,” a statement from the presidency of Senegal read.
“The Liverpool social worker came to exchange with the Head of State on his social actions including the construction of a Hospital in Bambali.
“He has requested assistance from the state for medical staff. Senegal’s new stadium and the preparation of the national team with the last two friendly matches were also on the exchange menu.”
Just weeks after that meeting, Mane has now seen his hospital built and inaugurated, with pictures from multimedia producer Nuhu Adams showing a signing commemorating the star’s role.
According to Spanish news outlet AS, the new hospital will serve the 34 villages that surround his home town.
“This hospital is obtained thanks to you, and it is for you, the population of Sédhiou,” the Liverpool winger said in a statement released to AS.
*Courtesy: mirror.co.uk

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I’m not Kante, says Ndidi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leicester City and Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi says he has always had confidence in himself and was never concerned about the comparison with his predecessor at the club N’Golo Kante. Since joining Leicester in 2017 the 24-year-old has gradually established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe. But that initial development was always […]
Sports

Plateau Utd storm Aba for Ikpeazu tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Plateau United of Jos, are set to become the early birds in the forthcoming Governor Victor Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament holding at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba from Sunday November 15 as they arrives the Commercial city on Friday. The contingent which would comprise of over 40 members […]
Sports

‘Leone Stars’ll beat Eagles again’

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are banking on their impressive home record against Nigeria to win again on Tuesday in the Nations Cup qualifiers scheduled for Freetown.   Only on Friday, Eagles bungles a fourgoal lead to draw 4-4 with the visiting Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. A Sierra Leonean […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica