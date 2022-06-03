Sangana community where women sanitise selves before touching anything

In the beginning

Before the infiltration of Christianity in Africa, every settlement in form of a community had a way of life also known as culture. As early as human beings existed on the surface of the earth, people were living from the Stone Age to the mediaeval era, to the pre-colonial period to the modernisation period of the colonial era. But what is very significant in allofthesewasthathumanbeings livedaslongaslifeexistedandhad their own way of living which is the people’s way of life. It is not also peculiar to a particular people or ethnicity. Every group of persons had and still has their way of living just that Christianity has crept into de-market most of those traditions.

AdventofChristianity

In every part of Africa including Nigeria, there are still some traditions that have refused to die nomatterthelevelofChristianity in that part of the world. Such traditions are like the Iri ji festival practised in almost all parts of Igbo land ushering in the new yam festival. Those days and now, many don’t taste yam again after planting them until the new yamfestivalis celebrated. The reason according to them is that the yam will not make well iftheycontinue to eat yam after planting it.

Traditionalinstitutions

Also, Nze na Ozo title has refused to be wiped out no matter the level of Christianity in Igbo land. Those are the custodians of Igbo culture and they were known to be truthful in all their dealings in those days. It is like that in every part of Africa and Nigeria. Here in the Niger Delta and in Bayelsa State to be precise, in Sangana Community, there is this particular tradition that has refused to die no matter what according to the women and one elderly man in the community, Bartimaeous Wolo, disclosed.

InfiltrationintoBayelsa

By the way, Sangana communityislocatedinBrassLocalGovernment Area of Bayelsa State and their major occupation is fishing. Theystillindulgeintrade by barter after it was introduced in that part of the state in the 60s. Sanganacommunityislocated onthewestsideofthesandbarrier island of Akassa and on the east sideoftheSanganaestuaryabout 30 kilometres of Brass. They see themselves as the largest community in the Akassa clan. Farming, fishing, raffia wine tapping by visiting Ogonis, oil palm cutting hunting and timber felling are their occupation. Like other Niger Delta communities hosting oil companies, SanganaCommunityishosting about three oil companies, Chevron, Agip and Conoil, the community doesn’t get enough benefits from the proceeds of the black gold that God deposited in their ancestral land.

Healthcare system

The health care system is a luxuryto them because the health centre there is not functional.

Their fish town in the other part of the community doesn’t have any health facilities at all. For someone to get to the fish town, the person hasto embark on a verydangerous journeyofcrossing the ocean first with a speed boat and also watching when the tide is at its lowest ebb. Then with a bike, the person has to be on a journey to the fish town through the other side of the seashore for like one hour and some minutes meandering inside the bush after being very careful by the bike man to know when to drive because of the high wavethatcansweepsomeoneand the bikeman into the ocean. It was fun embarking on that journey but very dangerous I must confess. T hat may be the reason why there is no health centre at all in that fish community. That will be a story for another day.

New discoveries

Afindingofagasleakthattook this reporter to the community recently also gave her the opportunity to discover other things happening inthecommunityone of which was that every woman whether married or not, as far as you are three years upwards needs to wash herself up every morning before doing anything at all or else everything that the women touch that day will be defiled. And as this reporter roved around the community for six days and asked questions all she was hearing was the water is giving us rashes in our private parts. “Each time we go to the river to wash up, our body will e hot and scratching us. “Which one is our body will be scratching us if we go to the river to wash up. Must you go to the river? Can’tyouusewellor rainwater to wash upin the house manyrevelations were made bythe locals of which one of which was that every woman must wash up before embarking on any chores in the morning as a tradition? “For those at the seashore they washupasearlyas5o’clockinthe morning and for those a bit far away from the seashore that cannotcomeoutinthemorning, they doitintheirhousesbeforecoming out to even see anybody. Hmm. Very interesting to hear and this reporterpriedintothatpiracyand the revelation was explosive.” Just like female genital mutilation that has refused to be abolished in some parts of Africa, this one also refused to be stopped where an average Sangana woman, according to revelation, has to wash up early in the morning before doing anything no matter where you are staying according to the locals. It is not as if she wants to be neat but it is a tradition she has to indulge in as ablution whether she likes it or not. Ironically, it has become a way of life in that part of the state for aslongasthatcommunityexisted even when they marry someone into the community according to the community folks, the person has to abide by that tradition.

Eyewitnessaccount

Narrating to this reporter all that she knows about the tradition, Ayibatonye John in her late thirties and a school owner in the community said “Whenwe came up, we met the tradition from our grandmother. “What they thoughtusthat our tradition in Akassa clan here is that when a woman is coming up, they will start teaching you at age three that early morning, you go to the waterside to and wash before you can do whatever thing you want to do in the house. “So we grew up with it. Early morning, we go to the waterside and wash. If you can go to the waterside, youfetchwateranddoitat the bathroom. “That is our tradition so that our body will be very clean and we will not smell. Early morning around five or six o’clock, all the women living around the water side here come to do it.” Another woman, Preye Faith, said from Otuan one community stating how bad the gas spill that occurredinthecommunityinOctoberlastyearaffectedherandcorroborating what John said stated that “In our culture when it is the morning we use to go and wash our private part in the river. “That thing really affected me so much. It affected my private part. I have been experiencing differentkindsofthingsinmysystem even as I’m talking, I have severe headaches and cough. I have been coughing for more than two months. I have taken a different kind of treatment but the cough didn’t go.”

Several accounts

Also, Ibiawor Adogiye Mama, in her sixties who spoke in Pidgin English, said: “We have a tradition of washing our body every morning. I started doing it in my childhood. My mother said that I have to do it every morning before I touch anything in the house. I have been doing and I have been living in this community so it has become part of me. “I don’t find it difficult anymore doing it although it was a bit boring when I was growing up because of the gas leak, when we wash our body in the river, it gives us rashes.” Confirming what the women said, Bartimaeus Wolo, in his seventies, narrated that the tradition is an age-long tradition that has come to say irrespective of the advent of Christianity. He said “From our tradition, a woman from the beginning immediately you are a woman, in the morning you go to waterside to wash your private part whether you are married or not. It does not matter that is our tradition. “If you are married, in the morning you go and wash your private before you do something for your husband. Without that, you have spoilt your husband. Even as Christianity has crept in, it is still very potent. Whether you go to church or not, you must do it.”

