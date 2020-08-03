Sangoleye of Baby Grubz wins 2020 SUN Pitch Competition

Rising Nigerian entrepreneurial star in the agri-food space, Oluwaseun Sangoleye, of Baby Grubz Nigeria, has been crowned the Winner of the Global Nutrition Competition – The SUN Pitch Competition is organised by the SUN Business Network, which is co-convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

Shining a spotlight on agri-food entrepreneurs from across Africa and Asia, winners of the 2020 Global SUN Pitch Competition were announced recently. The 21 finalists in the competition were small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), showcasing their innovative business solutions to improve nutrition for low-income consumers

The 21 finalists were selected through a rigorous series of national and virtual competitions, from over 500 SMEs from 24 countries that entered.

In the final round, in a race for a range of cash and business mentorship prizes, the selected finalists pitched their innovative solutions for improved nutrition to a panel of four judges.

At the culmination of an exciting final, the SUN Pitch Competition Champion for 2020 – and winner of a cash prize of $20,000 for the most innovative solution for improved nutrition – was Baby Grubz from Nigeria, an SME developing nutritious complementary foods for infants.

“I was so impressed by the Baby Grubz business model. They know their target market and how to reach it, and the business model is very holistic,” said one of the judges, Cherrie Atilano, CEO of AGREA.

“This award will validate our work on a global level, but especially in West Africa. We are already in Ghana and Togo but we’re looking to expand even more, particularly into francophone countries,” said Sangoleye, who set up her company to make natural baby cereal from locally-sourced ingredients.

Oluwaseun also won a mentorship prize from BoP to digitalise her business.