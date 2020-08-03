Business

Sangoleye of Baby Grubz wins 2020 SUN Pitch Competition

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Rising Nigerian entrepreneurial star in the agri-food space, Oluwaseun Sangoleye, of Baby Grubz Nigeria, has  been crowned the Winner of the Global Nutrition Competition – The SUN Pitch Competition is organised by the SUN Business Network, which is co-convened by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

Shining a spotlight on agri-food entrepreneurs from across Africa and Asia, winners of the 2020 Global SUN Pitch Competition were announced recently. The 21 finalists in the competition were small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), showcasing their innovative business solutions to improve nutrition for low-income consumers

The 21 finalists were selected through a rigorous series of national and virtual competitions, from over 500 SMEs from 24 countries that entered.

In the final round, in a race for a range of cash and business mentorship prizes, the selected finalists pitched their innovative solutions for improved nutrition to a panel of four judges.

At the culmination of an exciting final, the SUN Pitch Competition Champion for 2020 – and winner of a cash prize of $20,000 for the most innovative solution for improved nutrition – was Baby Grubz from Nigeria, an SME developing nutritious complementary foods for infants.

“I was so impressed by the Baby Grubz business model. They know their target market and how to reach it, and the business model is very holistic,” said one of the judges, Cherrie Atilano, CEO of AGREA.

“This award will validate our work on a global level, but especially in West Africa. We are already in Ghana and Togo but we’re looking to expand even more, particularly into francophone countries,” said Sangoleye, who set up her company to make natural baby cereal from locally-sourced ingredients.

Oluwaseun also won a mentorship prize from BoP to digitalise her business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AIICO Insurance to divest from pension business

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A IICO Insurance Plc (AIICO) has entered into discussions with FCMB Pensions Limited for the divestment of its interest in its Pension subsidiary, AIICO Pension Managers Limited. The proposed sale will see a full uptake of AIICO’s 70 per cent stake in the company.     A statement signed by Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications […]
Business

LCCI: Expressing genuine concern for Nigeria’s hospitality sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) painted a sorry picture of the country’s hospitality industry, describing it as one of the sectors most hit by COVID-19. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, the multiple challenges posed by the outbreak of Coronavirus on key sectors of the economy are expected to live in the […]
Business

Court jails two for assault on EKEDC staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Two people, who assaulted a female staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), have been jailed.   A Magistrate court sitting in Agbara Ogun State presided over by B. O. Ilo on Tuesday June 30, 2020, sentenced Adetayo Adefila and Faith Ogunmade to three months imprisonment for assaulting the Field Representative of Eko Electricity Distribution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: