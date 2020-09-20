Sani-Bello, community policing and Niger’s security

World over, especially in developed countries, community policing has enhanced the safety of lives and property of the citizens. For Nigeria, the debate as to the desirability or otherwise of community policing has been a long-standing one. This debate heightened in the last decade, due to escalating insecurity in the country. Beautiful ideas have gone into the community policing debate but the issue has always been, “who will bell the cat”?

This was the case until the Chairman of the North Central Governor’s Forum and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello (ASB), led Governors of the zone to hold an interactive meeting on security with the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu in Lafia in January this year.

The meeting was aimed at cross-breeding ideas on ways to tackle the security issues plaguing the states in the zone. The states of the zone: Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Plateau and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) brainstormed on how to end the ungodly menace of banditry, kidnapping, and general insecurity.

Different opinions were canvassed, and in the end, the conference zeroed in on community policing the surest way to end the problem of bandits attacking communities in this region and the country at large. The Governor’s position is informed by the failure of dialogue to address the security concern. It is the belief of the Governor that a full-fledged military onslaught on these barbaric groups would be another sure way to end the ugly trend.

Since the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not give room for the creation of State Police, supporting the establishment of community police has become imperative. While the indecision on policing at the community level lasted, Governor Sani- Bello scored another first by becoming the first state chief executive to set up a 15-man committee made up of people of impeccable character to draw up the modalities for the commencement of community policing in the state.

Today, the dream is a reality, with the release of N13 billion by the Federal Government for the commencement of the scheme. Some persons who have refused to give up on the idea of policing at that level, like Governor Sano-Bello must be commended for the added impetus they brought into the idea. Nevertheless, the position of the Governor remained unambiguous, which is, for community policing to succeed, a multistakeholders’ approach is inevitable, which includes co-opting the locals as integral part of the scheme. If the Governor’s desire to end the attack on various communities by bandits in Rafi, Shiroro, Munya and Mariga local government areas is to be actualised, he needs the support and buy-in of the locals.

Regrettably however, the locals have proven not to be worthy partners in this laudable venture as recent findings has fingered some bad eggs in the affected areas as agents of the bandits. Some undesirable elements in these communities have been suspected to be suppliers of valuable information on some wealthy individuals to the bandits, which has escalated incidence of kidnappings. The plus for community policing is that the locals will be able to identify the presence of aliens among them.

The peculiarity of Niger State in the whole security concern is that it has the largest land mass in the country. It also shares borders with insecurity endemic states of Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi. Hence, Governor Sani-Bello believes that first-hand information is critical in handling and ending the activities of these bandits, majority of whom are aliens, who enter the state to carry out attacks and retreat. In view of the complicated nature of the bandit attacks, his administration has collaborated effectively with his counterparts in the adjourning states in order to find a lasting panacea.

The Governor is carrying along the traditional institutions and the religious leaders, who he respects a lot, as part of the multistakeholders approach to doing community policing. It is the belief of the Governor that the clout of the revered traditional rulers, is surely needed, and has thus urged them to embrace community policing as they are the authority closest to the people at the grassroots.

•Mary Noel Berje is the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Niger State Governor.

Like this: Like Loading...