Sani-Bello: Kagara abductees not released yet

Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has dispelled reports that 27 students and three teachers abducted on Wednesday morning at Government Science College, Kagara have been released.
He said the government was in the last stages of negotiations with the bandits, promising the victims would be released soon.

