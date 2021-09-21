News

Sani Bello swaps Commissioners’ portfolios

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

With the demise of the sixth Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, late Alhaji Saidu Namaska on Thursday, September 9, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to conduct transparent and accountable election of the new Sarkin Sudan which took place on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
However, in a statement signed by Secretary to the Government of Niger State Ahmed Matane, the aftermath of the election was followed by petition and misgivings.
Therefore, to reinforce the state government’s neutrality in the election process, a review of the process has been directed by the governor.
In this regard, the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji has been temporarily moved to the Ministry of Youth Development.
Similarly, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, Commissioner, Ministry for Youth Development has been temporarily redeployed to the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The the redeployment according to him takes immediate effect.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

