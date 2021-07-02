Sani Bello swears in acting Grand Khadi

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn-in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal.

During the swearing-in, which held at the Government House, Minna on Friday, Sani Bello charged the acting Grand Khadi to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally.

He described the Grand Khadi as a man of integrity with unquestionable character pointing out that he has no doubt that the acting Grand Khadi will discharge his duties judiciously.

The governor prayed for a less crime society so that workload of judges will reduce as they were presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.

He congratulated the Grand Khadi for his appointment which was based on merit, and also prayed for Allah’s guidance to direct his affairs.

The Acting Grand Khadi thanked the governor for the appointment, and for effectively utilizing the resources of the state for both material and administrative advancement.

