Sani Bello To Traditional Rulers: Remain non-partisan before, during and after polls

Traditional rulers in Nigeria have been enjoined to be non-partisan before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 elections.

While making this call at the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Muazu II, in Kontagora, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, urged them to be role models and custodians of cultural heritage Nigerians look up to.

Accordingly, he charged traditional leaders to ensure that Nigerians conduct themselves peacefully towards achieving a violent-free general election in the country.

His words: “Niger State Government will continue to engage traditional institutions in the governance process, especially at the grassroots level, to enhance rapid development of the state and Nigeria.

“But, I enjoin you (traditional leaders) to be non-partisan, especially this period; either before, during or after the elections. Just ensure you remain role models and custodians of our cultural heritage.”

He congratulated the people of Kontagora for having an Emir who emerged through a transparent process that has further broadened the legitimacy and integrity of traditional institutions in the state.

