News

Sani Bello To Traditional Rulers: Remain non-partisan before, during and after polls

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Traditional rulers in Nigeria have been enjoined to be non-partisan before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 elections.

While making this call at the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Muazu II, in Kontagora, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, urged them to be role models and custodians of cultural heritage Nigerians look up to.

Accordingly, he charged traditional leaders to ensure that Nigerians conduct themselves peacefully towards achieving a violent-free general election in the country.

His words: “Niger State Government will continue to engage traditional institutions in the governance process, especially at the grassroots level, to enhance rapid development of the state and Nigeria.

“But, I enjoin you (traditional leaders) to be non-partisan, especially this period; either before, during or after the elections. Just ensure you remain role models and custodians of our cultural heritage.”

He congratulated the people of Kontagora for having an Emir who emerged through a transparent process that has further broadened the legitimacy and integrity of traditional institutions in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll only support Ebubeagu if it’s free from Abuja cabal –MASSOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

The leadership of The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has pointed out the singular basis upon which it will give full support to the newly formed South-east regional security outfit, Ebubeagu. The sole condition for their support, the group said, is the operational independence of the outfit within lawful […]
News

N’Convention: PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified three aspirants from participating in the October 30 National Convention. The disqualified candidates are Dr. Olafeso Eddy Eniola, Adewale Abiodun Oladipo and Okey Muo-Aroh. Olafeso filed nomination for the position of the National Publicity Secretary while Oladipo and Muo-Aroh vied for Deputy National Chairman (South) and National Secretary […]
News

Buhari: Bandits believing they can’t be crushed living in fool’s paradise

Posted on Author  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says military deploying surveillance technology to locate criminals President Muhammadu Buhari has said that bandits believing that they cannot be crushed by security agencies are living in a fool’s paradise. The President said this Tuesday in reaction to the massacre of 15 people in Gironyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State. In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica