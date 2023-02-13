News

Sani Bello To Traditional Rulers: Remain nonpartisan before, during and after polls

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Traditional rulers in Nigeria have been enjoined to be nonpartisan before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 elections. While making this call at the official coronation and presentationof staff of office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Muazu 11, in Kontagora, the Governor of NigerState, AlhajiAbubakar Sani Bello, urged them to be role models and custodians of cultural heritage Nigerians look up to. Accordingly, he charged traditional leaders to ensure thatNigeriansconductthemselves peacefully towards achieving a violent-free general election in the country.

His words: “Niger State G overnment will continue to engage traditional institutions in governance process, especially at the grassroots level, to enhance rapid development of the state and Nigeria. “But, I enjoin you (traditional leaders) to be non-partisan, especially this period; either before, during or after the elections. Just ensure you remain role models and custodians of our cultural heritage.” He congratulated the people of Kontagora for having an Emir who emerged through a transparent process that has further broadened the legitimacy and integrity of traditional institutions in the state.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III advised the new Sarkin Sudanof Kontagoratobejust and fair to his subjects, in addition to operating an open door policy that will give his subjectsasenseof belonging. In his acceptance speech, the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Muazu Barau II, appreciated the governor for his support towards the success of the event and promised to stand by his subjects. The oath of office and allegiance was administered to the Sarkin Sudan by the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik.

 

Our Reporters

