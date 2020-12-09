Sani Idris is dead, Buhari mourns

News

The Former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Agriculture, Abeokuta(FUNAAB), Alhaji Sani Bagiwa Idris is dead.
President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the passing of Idris on Wednesday.
A chemist by training, Alhaji Idris served the Katsina State Government at various times as Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Special Duties and Higher Education.
At the Federal level, he equally served as Interim Administrator, National Primary Education, where he left a strong imprint as an advocate of Universal Basic Education, which provides free primary and secondary education for all.
The President prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and offered heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the government and people of Katsina State.

