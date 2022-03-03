Musa Senator Sani Musa
News

Sani Musa: Under my watch, APC primaries will be transparent

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of the leading aspirants for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, said he will drive the ruling party’s primaries with digital technology to ensure accountability, if elected.

Musa, a sitting senator, said political parties must be made to become little more than just platforms for election day outfits. He said, “Once elected as the National Chairman of the APC, and knowing that we have only a few weeks to present our candidates for election to different offices for the 2023 general elections, I intend to deploy secured digital technology that is encrypted to process all the party’s nomination and submissions nationwide. “All information and documents regarding the party primary elections will be collected, analyzed and leveraged to influence a single variable: voter intentions on Election Day.

“The chain of accountability from the start-up of processes of nomination, to primary elections to candidates submission or substitution will all be done seamlessly, using a dedicated encrypted platform from every constituency, this innovation is secure, safe and cost effective and can facilitate meeting INEC timelines.”

He noted further that, “As part of my abridged blueprint, this newfound capacity for information collection exacerbates the hollowing-out of parties’ engagement with INEC and the public. “Though the transformation will be gradual in our case, but digital technologies have been used with increasing frequency in electoral activities and campaigns for years. “We should not view technology as a threat to democracy. We should, instead, embrace it and harness it to strengthen our democratic institutions, especially the political parties. “We can, as a matter of priority, simplify our processes, as well as affirm the rich opportunities that can be derived from diverse technologies to enhance our political party primary elections processes, and by and large, our democracy in line with our extant legislations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UI ranks among 10 best varsities in Africa

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

This is not cheering news to the Nigerian university system as the University of Ibadan (UI) is only university ranked among the best 10 universities in Africa, with universities such as UNILAG, UNN, OAU, ABU missing in the list, according to a recent US News.com’s best colleges ranking.   Meanwhile, South African universities dominate  the […]
News

COVID-19: UK’s PM, Chancellor to self-isolate in U-turn

Posted on Author Reporter

  The prime minister and chancellor will now self-isolate as normal after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus. The reversal comes just hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing, reports the BBC. Opposition parties said it suggested there was “one rule for […]
News

Oyetola signs 2021 Appropriation Bill into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law. The budget size is about N109 billion. This is just as he said Year 2021 would witness a new phase of massive transformation that would take the state to higher levels. He said the budget would offer greater hope of job […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica