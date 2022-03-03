Sani Musa: Under my watch, APC primaries will be transparent

One of the leading aspirants for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, said he will drive the ruling party’s primaries with digital technology to ensure accountability, if elected.

Musa, a sitting senator, said political parties must be made to become little more than just platforms for election day outfits. He said, “Once elected as the National Chairman of the APC, and knowing that we have only a few weeks to present our candidates for election to different offices for the 2023 general elections, I intend to deploy secured digital technology that is encrypted to process all the party’s nomination and submissions nationwide. “All information and documents regarding the party primary elections will be collected, analyzed and leveraged to influence a single variable: voter intentions on Election Day.

“The chain of accountability from the start-up of processes of nomination, to primary elections to candidates submission or substitution will all be done seamlessly, using a dedicated encrypted platform from every constituency, this innovation is secure, safe and cost effective and can facilitate meeting INEC timelines.”

He noted further that, “As part of my abridged blueprint, this newfound capacity for information collection exacerbates the hollowing-out of parties’ engagement with INEC and the public. “Though the transformation will be gradual in our case, but digital technologies have been used with increasing frequency in electoral activities and campaigns for years. “We should not view technology as a threat to democracy. We should, instead, embrace it and harness it to strengthen our democratic institutions, especially the political parties. “We can, as a matter of priority, simplify our processes, as well as affirm the rich opportunities that can be derived from diverse technologies to enhance our political party primary elections processes, and by and large, our democracy in line with our extant legislations.”

