Sani Musa visits Fayemi, unveils his plans, mission for the APC

One of the leading aspirants for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa was in Ado-Ekiti to meet with Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in furtherance of his consultation to party leaders and stakeholders within the party on his aspiration to become the next National Chairman of the ruling APC.

Senator Sani Musa used the opportunity of their meeting to unveil his mission and blueprint for the party as a necessary step in sustaining President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy and ideology for the APC. He disclosed further that President Buhari has committed so much effort in making the APC a national party for all and a force to reckon with. Senator Sani Musa also harped on the importance of making the APC a vibrant democratic institution that grooms leaders, formulate policy and ultimately, win elections.

“It is my view that when those elected in government are doing their job, political parties should be busy working — organising retreats, exchange programs, party conferences and peer reviews which in my candid opinion are more important than only waiting elections or congress period to surface alone. In addition to this, one of the cardinal focal points that are dear to me personally; is to strive to adapt to this affiliate and participatory system where everyone will have a sense of belonging in the party,” Sani Musa said while briefing Governor Fayemi.

In his response, Dr. Kayode Fayemi disclosed that prior to Senator Sani Musa’s visit, he has been inundated with calls and accused alongside another governor that he was one of those pushing Sani Musa’s name to be Chairman of the party. Nonetheless, an elated Fayemi was full of praise for his visitor. He stated that with Sani Musa’s pedigree and antecedents which he personally dug up on his own, he was more convinced that Sani Musa is a man that is armed with the requisite leadership qualities to lead the APC and sustain its electoral fortunes. Speaking further, Governor Fayemi promised to give his full support to Sani Musa’s ambition to become the National Chairman of the APC.

“I appreciate you for coming down to Ado-Ekiti to visit me. While I can assure you of my support for your ambition to lead our great party, I need to also emphasize that we have a leader in President Muhammadu Buhari and whatever Mr. President decides at the end of the day, is what we will all abide by, including you and I.” Fayemi stated. The Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Senator Sani Musa also discussed topical issues of national importance bothering on the upcoming National Convention and post-Buhari era and what it portrays for the APC during the next election – especially the President’s 12 million votes and how key party leaders can play their part by scaling up their support base that will translate into meaningful votes for the APC.

