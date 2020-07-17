News

Sani-Omolori out as National Assembly Commission appoints new NASS Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has announced the appointment of an acting clerk of the National Assembly, signalling the end to the controversies surrounding the tenure of the outgoing Clerk, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The new acting Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, is an architect who hails from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The commission also announced other positions including the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Clerk of the Senate, Clerk of the House of Representatives, Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives, secretaries to directorates, among others.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its chairman, Ahmed Amshi, the Commission said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Friday, July 17.

The statement reads in part: “The National Assembly Service Commission at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, July 17, 2020, has approved the appointments of some senior management staff for the service.”

According to the statement, Mohammed Bala is the new acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly while El-Laden Dauda is the acting Clerk to the senate.

The Commission said Patrick Giwa is to remain Clerk, House of Representatives “pending his retirement in November, 2020,” while Yusuf Dambata is the new Acting Secretary to the NASC.

