Sanity returns to Ekiti LG as chairman, councilors settle differences

The Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon. Omotunde Fajuyi and Councilors in the council, yesterday settled the internal crisis between the LG Boss and the legislative arm of the local government, which had resulted in temporary closure of the council for three days.

Political thugs had on Wednesday invaded the council when some aggrieved councilors were suspected to be perfecting an impeachment plot against the council boss. Due to physical, emotional and psychological trauma suffered by the staff, the State branch of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) had ordered his members to stay at home until normalcy returned. At a joint meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, which signaled the end of the crisis, the council boss dismissed the rumour that the councilors wanted to impeach her over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Fajuyi said, though the seeming crisis had been laid to rest, she was still prepared to appear before the legislature to clear herself of any allegation. “It was true that I was invited by the councilors through a letter and I had wanted to meet with them when the incident happened. “They raised the issue of appropriation, which didn’t emanate from my office.

