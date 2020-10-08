Sports

Sanity returns to National Stadium as committee completes task

Sanity finally returned to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of the edify complete their task. The committee started their work at the start of September with the demolition of makeshift shops at the stadium and they have not finished their duty as they report to the minister, Sunday Dare, who saddled them with the responsibility. S p e a k i n g with New Telegraph, the cochairman of the committee, Rtd. Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, says he is a happy man after completing the task of returning sanity to the stadium.

“Yes we have completed our task and as all can see, sanity already returned to the national stadium,” he said. “It was a huge responsibility and I am happy that despite the pressure and others, we were able to achieve the goals and target.

“Right now, we are ready to submit our reports to the minister while waiting for the next line of action as we look forward to returning the stadium to its lost glory. “There are so many things in that report and if implemented, then people will see the beauty of the stadium as it was in the past. “The target is to return the stadium to its initial blueprint and also make it more appealing to investors and people that will adopt the facility.”

