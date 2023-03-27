Sanlam Pan Africa inducts Ojumah into Council of Elders

Sanlam Nigeria has announced the induction of Mr. Valentine Ojumah into the Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Council of Elders in recognition of his professional service and leadership. SPA is the business cluster responsible for Sanlam Group’s operations in Africa, including Sanlam Nigeria. Sanlam Group is Africa’s leading non-banking financial services company on the African continent. The SPA Council of Elders is an esteemed group of retired staff members who have made outstanding contributions to Sanlam. Mr. Ojumah, who is one of two first-ever inductees into the council, was the pioneering Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Sanlam Life Nigeria until he retired in 2022. With over 35 years of experience in risk management, insurance broking, consultancy and training within the insurance industry, academics and research, Ojumah served meritoriously and contributed to the growth of Sanlam Nigeria for 12 years in innovative ways. Robert Dommisse CEO Sanlam Pan Africa Life said: “On behalf the SPA Life team, I am delighted to acknowledge Val as an inductee of the council. He is a visionary and exemplary leader, who has led the business with verve and conviction since inception. “True to his innovative leadership, Val has been awarded some top awards during his career at Sanlam. Most recently, these included: SPA Life CEO award (2021), AfricaRe, CEO of the year in Africa (2020), Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer award (2016). As Val moves to enjoy the next chapter in his life, we are thrilled that he has accepted to serve on the SPA Life council of Elders. We look forward to having the benefit of learning from his extensive leadership experience and fountain of knowledge to tackle challenges and opportunities for our business in the future.” Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the Corporate Head Office Annex of Sanlam Life in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko, congratulated Ojumah and commended his multi-disciplinary experience in building Sanlam Nigeria from inception into a successful business.

