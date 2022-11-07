Sports

Santos FC visit Nigeria after 53 years

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN Comment(0)

Brazilian football giants, Santos FC are back in Nigeria 53 years after it’s first visit to strengthen the relationship between the two countries for talent exchange.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the team’s arrival in Benin City, The National Chairman of Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Rev Samuel Ikpea said “Santos is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil that has produced several big players including the legendary Pele.

“This match is t o celebrate Africa; 53 years ago in 1969 this team came here to play and it was during the Nigerian civil war and because of that match, there was a ceasefire in Nigeria for 48 hours so in commemoration of that, a game will be played between Bendel Insurance and Santos.

“Some of the players will also be given the opportunity to visit Santos Football club in Brazil, we hope this will be beneficial to Edo State, Nigeria and Brazil”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Coach Aderemi: Attention to the grassroots, domestic league will boost basketball revival

Posted on Author JOY ONUORAH

In an interview with a national Radio Station, Brila FM, monitored by JOY ONUORAH, an experienced basketball coach, Adewunmi Aderemi, spoke on various issues affecting the basketball scene in the country. Excerpts… The Federal Government has named you and nine others to take charge of the country’s basketball for the next two years, how difficult […]
Sports

CAF Presidency: Ahmad’s CAS appeal fails as Motsepe reigns supremeSaleh

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The coast is clear for Africa’s ninth richest man, Patrice Motsepe, to be sworn in as the seventh substantive head of CAF since Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem, the Egyptian founding president in 1957. It could be recalled that the three other presidential aspirants at the weekend stepped down, leaving the embattled Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar as […]
Sports

FIFA Seat: Ogba congratulates Amaju Pinnick

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba, has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football. Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all Nigerians; especially […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica