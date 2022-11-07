Santos FC visit Nigeria after 53 years

Brazilian football giants, Santos FC are back in Nigeria 53 years after it’s first visit to strengthen the relationship between the two countries for talent exchange.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the team’s arrival in Benin City, The National Chairman of Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Rev Samuel Ikpea said “Santos is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil that has produced several big players including the legendary Pele.

“This match is t o celebrate Africa; 53 years ago in 1969 this team came here to play and it was during the Nigerian civil war and because of that match, there was a ceasefire in Nigeria for 48 hours so in commemoration of that, a game will be played between Bendel Insurance and Santos.

“Some of the players will also be given the opportunity to visit Santos Football club in Brazil, we hope this will be beneficial to Edo State, Nigeria and Brazil”

