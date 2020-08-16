Sanunu expresses satisfaction with Gbajabiamila’s leadership style

A member Federal House of Representative and Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Yusuf Sununu has said that the House is satisfied with the leadership style of its Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabimila.

Hon Sanunu, who represents Yauri, Ngasky and Shanga Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, said Gbajabiamila has demonstrated good leadership qualities by eschewing any political difference and ensured unity among members.

The member, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Birnin Kebbi, added that all the National Assembly lawmakers are commending the leadership of the House who has ensured that even the opposition parties are been carried along.

“You see, my colleague are also expressing joy in Hon Gbajabiamila for uniting the members and giving them sense of belonging. During the Yauri Regatta annual festival, I invited him and he honored my invitation despite his busy schedule,” he said.

The federal lawmaker, who also gave his scorecard, said that he as organised medical outreaches in his own constituency where 2,500 people benefitted while 50 surgeries were also carried out.

He explained that as a federal lawmaker he had influenced the completion of Yauri – Koko road, supply of electricity transformers to the villages, renovated schools, healthcare centers as well as the supply of drugs to the hospital across the three local government areas.

