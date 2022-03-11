Sanusi, Emefiele, Alaro harp on gains of Islamic Finance

The 14th Emir of Kano and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Khalifa Lamido Sanusi, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Professor of Islamic Law, Professor AbdulRazak Alaro have described Islamic finance as a fair financial system gaining global recognition. Speaking at the 5th national discourse organised by The Companion, an association of Muslim businessmen and professionals held at the University of Lagos, a professor of Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), AbdulRazzaq Alaro, said that Islamic finance system is the way to go. He said there is need for radical reform in the way the conventional banking is organised the world over, adding that there is no doubt that the interest-based financial system wreak havoc on the economy of a nation.

The varsity don, who spoke on the theme of the discourse titled: “Islamic Finance Experiment in Nigeria: Gains, Challenges and Prospects,” said the need for increased capital for the Islamic finance industry in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized. He urged Nigerians to embrace Islamic finance system.

Alaro, who is also a member of Financial Regulation Advisory Council of Experts of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said the United Kingdom is the leading promoter of Islamic banking globally and the head of Islamic finance at the World Bank is a Nigerian Christian, Abayomi Alawode. According to him, Islamic finance is a form of charity which is interest-free but not profit-free, saying that Islamic finance has deepened the financial system in Nigeria by providing alternative investment and financing outlets to many households in the banking, insurance and capital market segments.

The Sharia expert said; “This is evidenced by the growing demand for, and ever-increasing customer base of Islamic financial services in the country. From just one and only non-interest financial institution in 2012, the industry has grown in only one decade to four licensed full-fledged non-interest banks; a window of a conventional bank; and three microfinance banks, among others.”

The varsity don, however, said that despite gains of the finance system, market share of the Islamic finance industry is still very low, when compared to the conventional market. He added that appropriate measures should be taken to attract more investment into the sector, including government patronage, where necessary, especially since Islamic finance institutions are prohibited from accessing funds meant for haram products and activities, such as alcohol, gambling or betting, pornography, among others. While urging Muslims and non-muslims to embrace the Islamic finance system, he said that apart from other benefits, Almighty Allah will also reward those who shun haram and embrace halal financing system. “The need for increased capital for the Islamic finance industry in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

It is only natural that funds meant for religious activities such as the annual hajj must be deposited exclusively with the non-interest financial institutions,” Alaro said. While urging other institutions in Nigeria to introduce courses on Islamic finance system, he commended Bayero University, Kano (BUK) for introducing courses in Islamic finance. On his part, the 14th Emir of Kano, Khalifah Sanusi, who traced the history of Islamic finance services in Nigeria and the opposition to it by some individuals and religious leaders, said that many didn’t know that that it was his non-Muslim predecessor, who started the process.

The former CBN governor commended some non-Muslims friends and patriotic Nigerians for their support and suggestions which made the banking system to scale through many hurdles. According to him, despite their religious faith, they contributed significantly to how certain relevant issues were resolved at the policymaking level. He said; “We had so many issues, for instance, people were complaining about sharia in some clauses and I said we could remove sharia.

I said in the entire Qur’an sharia is mentioned only once. So everywhere sharia is mentioned in the policy documents, we changed it to Islamic legal jurisdiction. A Christian and former acting governor of CBN, Sarah Alade also helped to coin the Financial Regulators Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE) to avoid the use of sharia.” Also speaking, the national president of The Companion, Kamil Olalekan, said that The Companion as an organisation of intellectuals has a responsibility to initiate or contribute to debates on key national policy issues affecting the wellbeing of the nation.

He said that the group is motivated to do these not only as a patriotic duty but also because our own businesses and professions are affected by such policies. “The topics that we discuss are influenced by timeliness and relevance to the Nigerian polity. In the past four editions, we addressed the issues of corruption, national elections, and energy and food security. This year, we have decided to discuss Islamic finance.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...