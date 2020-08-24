Sanusi faults NBA for withdrawing el-Rufai’s invitation

A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has reacted to the controversy surrounding the withdrawal of invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El’rufai to the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.

The former Emir, who was in Kaduna for an official visit said the withdrawal of the invitation was a sad development for freedom of speech. He therefore cautioned the NBA not to allow the controversy to take religious or ethnic dimensions as the governor was not known for that. Speaking inside the Governor’s office, Emir Sanusi said he was aware that most of the NBA members are not happy with the decision to stop the governor from attending the conference.

The emir also described the governor as a nationalist and not a religious or ethnic bigots. His words, “I’m aware that the vast majority of NBA members do not agree with those things.

You know if you have an opinion people will either agree with you or dis agree with you but a man who has an opinion that can be agreed with or disagreed with is always better than a man who has no opinion at all.

“Nasir always has opinions, he knows what his positions is on things , he says that position very clearly, people will like it some people will not like it and that is what some people call controversial and being controversial is actually having an opinion. “if you don’t want to be controversial you just be flexible just flow with the wind and nobody knows where you stand. Then you will not have any friends or enemies as the case maybe.

“To be honest I do not want to join issues because we have already heard the views of Nigerians and the response. “I spoke with Konwe Ajayi who is the chairman of the technical committee who confirmed to me that he was the one who invited his excellency to come and speak at the NBA meeting.

“He didn’t asked to come and speak and that the technical committee didn’t support the called to dis-invite him

