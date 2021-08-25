News Top Stories

Sanusi: Fuel subsidy removal necessary for Nigeria’s survival

Former Governor of the CBN, Lamido Sanusi, has again called on the country’s leaders to take the difficult decision of removing subsidies on things such as fuel and electricity in order to ensure that Nigeria survives its current crisis.

 

He made this call in Lagos, yesterday, while speaking at an event to celebrate his 60th birthday.

 

He said: “Nigerians have to understand that the way we are going is not sustainable. We cannot continue subsiding fuel, electricity. We have to make the sacrifices. If we don’t make the necessary sacrifice and stop excessive borrowing, we are placing the future of our children in jeopardy.

 

Those difficult decisions have to be taken to put this nation on fiscal sustainability.”

 

According to Sanusi, those calling for Nigeria’s break up do not know what they are talking about as the country has the resources and talent to achieve its potential.

 

Expressing his strong belief in the unity of the country, the former CBN governor noted that it was the network he built in the country that enabled him to survive challenging periods such as when he was suspended as governor of the apex bank and when he was deposed as Emir of Kano.

 

The former CBN boss, who revealed that he was put behind bars between June 1995 and June 1996 during the regime of General Abacha, said that the country has to step up investment in the education of women and the girl child.

 

He said that while he faced challenges during his time as CBN governor, the challenges were insignificant compared to what his successor, Godwin Emefiele, is facing. He said if the government takes the right decision, the pressure on the CBN would be reduced.

