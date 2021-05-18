Sports

Sanusi hails victorious Nigerian stars

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, has sent messages of congratulation to all Nigerian stars that won different trophy for their various clubs at the weekend.

On Saturday, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, helped Leicester City to win their first English FA Cup in history after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the final of the competition played at the Wembley Stadium.

Leon Balogun and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo also celebrated Rangers’ title win as they went unbeaten for the whole Scottish league season.

 

Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala, crowned it up on Sunday after winning the UEFA Women Champions League with Barcelona in a 4-0 defeat of Chelsea women in the final of the competition.

Oshoala is a four-time winner of the Africa Woman Player of the Year award, was Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer of the FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in 2014 and has helped the Super Falcons to win successive Women Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

“We felicitate with Asisat (Oshoala) on the victory of Barcelona and wish her many more medals and honours in her career with Club and Country,” Sanusi said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

