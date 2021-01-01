Sports

Sanusi hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football

The secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he is hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football as everyone get set to usher in a new year following the Covid-19 pandemic that plagued the most part of the year 2020 with it attendant effects on the economy and all spheres of humanity in the year under review. Sanusi speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said he is hopeful of a better year inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic incident now as everyone has now been able to find a way around the realities of the new normal and the need to continue to strive in the face of the teething challenges. “In a nutshell 2020 came up with mixed blessing and the worst part of it was the Corona pandemic which crippled economy and entertainment including Football. It has been a year that many people will not want to remember.

