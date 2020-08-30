News Top Stories

Sanusi: I’m going to Oxford on fellowship, not Azare

Kano Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that he has no plans whatsoever of relocating to Azare, Bauchi State from Lagos, rather he would go to Oxford University in the UK on a Fellowship Programme.

 

The dethroned Emir Sanusi who was reported of nursing plans of permanently relocating to Azare, insisted there was nothing like that, but admitted that the people of Azare have forwarded to him request to come and live in their midst just as his grandfather, the Late Muhammadu Sanusi I did.

 

A member of his former council who confided in Sunday Telegraph said the relocation story was far from being the truth, as the former Emir prefers to go Oxford for some years, but has plans to go there to visit his family whenever he comes to Nigeria on a visit.

 

“This is because the Emirate of Azare the entire peoples have shown him love right from the beginning after he was dethroned and requested that he relocates there going by the historical background of how his grandfather stayed there”, he added.

 

Also, he took the wind of the sail of the rumour that Sanusi wants to relocate permanently to Azare when he said that the dethroned Emir is a busy person who cannot remain in one place due to his engagements, hence his going to Oxford University.

 

There were initial reports that Sanusi planned to go to Sokoto than to Azare where he would live. But the Emir rather insisted that there was nothing like that in his plans although he admitted to put Azare as a prepared destination whenever he comes to Nigeria from Oxford University.

