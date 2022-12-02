News

Sanusi: Nigerian airlines post losses for 30 years

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Aero re-launches after suspension

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, yesterday highlighted the precarious nature of the airline business in Nigeria, disclosing that no airline in the country had posted a profit in the past 30 years. Sanusi, who spoke at the relaunch of Aero Contractors Airlines yesterday at the carrier’s hangar at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, said most airlines in the country were challenged by multiple taxations over the years and recent scarcity of foreign exchange that has continued to cripple the operations of the carriers.

He stated that there was nowhere in the world where airlines or any business are taxed to grow, stressing that airlines for over three decades had been having financial challenges. Aviation in Nigeria is going through turbulence with excruciating hikes and scarcity of jet fuel and foreign exchange scarcity, making it very tough for the carriers, culminating in the high price of air tickets and subse-quently leading to a drop in passenger traffic. While many airlines in Africa and elsewhere post results of profits and losses, no Nigerian carrier has ever opened its books to scrutiny as many of them do not run on accountability and transparency in their resources, with stakeholders calling for a financial audit of many of the carriers that are said to be in financial straits.

The situation and many other factors have been attributed to the short lifespan of many airlines in the country. According to Sanusi, “most airlines are challenged by multiple taxations and foreign exchange issues. Airline year in the year for over three decades has been having financial challenges. “They are taxing them too much. You cannot tax to grow. It is not possible. It is not done anywhere. “We have to look inward first to address the latent problems of airlines in this country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Oboh replaces Akhigbe as ADC candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has substituted its governorship candidate.   The party in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and Liaison of the party, Chief Anayo Arinze, said Princess Mabel Oboh, who was until Monday, the ADC governorship […]
News

Group Deplores Viral Video Of Troops Drinking Muddy Water

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent The Civil Society Coalition for National Peace and Security (CSCNPS), has condemned a viral video purporting to show some men in military uniform drinking dirty muddy water. The said the sad development was a confirmation of its earlier position that the Nigerian military personnel, especially troops, were operating under challenging conditions. The […]
News

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid-19 breach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Hancock resigned on Saturday following revelations that he broke the government’s own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide.   The frontman for Britain’s response to the pandemic, particularly the nationwide vaccine roll-out, quit in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.   “We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica