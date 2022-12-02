Sanusi: Nigerian airlines post losses for 30 years

Aero re-launches after suspension

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, yesterday highlighted the precarious nature of the airline business in Nigeria, disclosing that no airline in the country had posted a profit in the past 30 years. Sanusi, who spoke at the relaunch of Aero Contractors Airlines yesterday at the carrier’s hangar at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, said most airlines in the country were challenged by multiple taxations over the years and recent scarcity of foreign exchange that has continued to cripple the operations of the carriers.

He stated that there was nowhere in the world where airlines or any business are taxed to grow, stressing that airlines for over three decades had been having financial challenges. Aviation in Nigeria is going through turbulence with excruciating hikes and scarcity of jet fuel and foreign exchange scarcity, making it very tough for the carriers, culminating in the high price of air tickets and subse-quently leading to a drop in passenger traffic. While many airlines in Africa and elsewhere post results of profits and losses, no Nigerian carrier has ever opened its books to scrutiny as many of them do not run on accountability and transparency in their resources, with stakeholders calling for a financial audit of many of the carriers that are said to be in financial straits.

The situation and many other factors have been attributed to the short lifespan of many airlines in the country. According to Sanusi, “most airlines are challenged by multiple taxations and foreign exchange issues. Airline year in the year for over three decades has been having financial challenges. “They are taxing them too much. You cannot tax to grow. It is not possible. It is not done anywhere. “We have to look inward first to address the latent problems of airlines in this country.”

