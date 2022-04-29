News

Sanusi pays N17m for 59 prisoners' release

Ex-Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has secured the release of 59 inmates with minor offences at the Kurmawa and Goron Dutse Correctional Centres, Kano State. The former Emir of Kano paid their fines through his Muhammad Sanusi III Foundation. The Foundation’s Coordinator Mujitaba Abba confirmed this to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday. According to him, Sanusi secured their release after payment of N16, 820,370 in fines and restitution. Abba said the Sanusi paid the fines of 26 inmates amounting to N4, 466,500 at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre. He added that at Goron Dutse Correctional Centre, 33 inmates were released after their fines amounting to N11, 380,770 were paid by the leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic sect in Nigeria. He said: “We have discovered that a lot of the inmates are there on issues of debts and other minor cases. The cases are mostly civil.”

 

