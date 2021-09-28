Sanusi: When activism is life

FELIX NWANERI reports that not even his dethronement as Emir of Kano can stop a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sanusi, from making interventions on national issues

Despite being deposed as one of the powerful triumvirate rulers in the North – Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano and Shehu of Borno – whose lineage dates back to the Hausa- Fulani and Borno empires that predated British imperial rule, Muhammad Sanusi has remained the activist many know him to be. Whether in public office, on throne or out of the palace, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has never refrained from championing causes that have bearing on the masses, particularly the Talakawas of the North. He seizes every opportunity that comes his way to drum it on the region’s political leaders that they are responsible for the plight of their people. He never stopped from speaking truth to power even as a reigning monarch. He consistently accused Northern leaders of using their knowledge to impoverish the people of the region. He did not stop at that. He decried that when other Muslim countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are competing with other developed western countries, leaders in the North are racing backwards. He also faulted the belief by conservative Muslims that children do not need any other knowledge than Islamic studies. According to him, such conviction shows that they are still stuck in the 13th Century. He words: “I choose to fight for the progress of Nigerians and suggest solutions to their problems. It’s my duty to speak the truth about the ill-effects of conservative Muslims who are harming Islam rather than helping it. “I still believe that conservative Muslims are still stuck in the 13th Century and their claim that children need no other knowledge than Islamic studies flies in the face of reality. All the poverty, underdevelopment and immense suffering in the North are a result of uneducated masses refusing to learn work or trade. “The majority of technicians in Kano are from the South, while untrained indigenes beg. How does that make sense? Why is it that conservative Muslims, who claim to be against scientific progress, enter aeroplanes and fly to perform the Hajj in Mecca rather than using camels to cross the desert! “Unless northern political leaders pay attention to me, there will never be

day when anywhere in the North will be like the modern Muslim cities of Kuala Lumpar, Istanbul, Jakarta, Lahore, Greater Cairo, Dacca, Karachi, Dubai, Riyadh or Faisalabad.” He also stoked fire among Islamic scholars at a time, when he called on governors of northern states to convert mosques to primary schools, especially in the villages. His argument was that mosques were not initially meant for prayers alone but used for other things like marriages, scholarly activities and leadership trainings. Sanusi did not also spare the governor of his home state, Abdullahi Ganduje, in his criticisms then. The frosty relationship between him and the governor, no doubt cost him the revered Kano throne. The ego between the duo started as a searchlight on the financial books but took a political dimension. While the governor persistently washed his hands off Sanusi’s ordeal, the passage and signing into law of the Kano State Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law, 2019, was the last straw that broke the camel’s back. The law made provision for the creation of additional four emirate councils

in Kano – Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi to bring to the number to five. Though there were series of interventions by some prominent individuals to stop the governor from creating the new emirate councils, he explained that with the expansion and importance attached to the institution alongside preserving the cultural heritage, there was the need to bring forth the all-important institution to serve the people better. The bill for the Kano State Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law emanated from a petition filed before the State House of Assembly by Ibrahim Salisu Chambers, which sought for the decentralization of the Kano Emirate Council and the need for the creation of four additional First Class Emirs in the state. Proponents of the bill argued then that establishment of the new emirate councils will enhance development of the state, however, it was clear that the law came into existence with the intention of crippling the traditional influence of Emir Sanusi. The aftermath of the power-play was the dethronement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano by the Kano State government on March 9, 2020. Reasons adduced by the state government for sacking him were alleged insubordination, refusal to attend official meetings and breach of the Kano Emirate Law. The twist in fate was a big blow for the consummate banker and grandson of the 11th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, who was deposed by the then governor of Northern Region, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, in 1963. Sanusi had before then, never pretended about his ambition of ascending to the throne of his forbearers. His appointment on June 8, 2014, as the 14th Emir of Kano after the death of his grand uncle, Emir Ado Bayero, two days earlier was a dream realised. Most importantly, it was on the heels of his ouster from the nation’s apex bank and the legal battle against his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government that he was critical of. Many had then expected that his dethronement would dampen his activism spirit but that was not to be. Even out of the palace, Sanusi has not ceased from making interventions on issues of national concern. Despite his criticisms of the present All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, he recently charged Nigerians to stop insulting the leaders. To get things working in the country, Sanusi maintained that citizens must be ready to suffer. Addressing members of the religious group in Sokoto, he said: “In my own knowledge about the economy, I know that we must suffer to get things right. We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders because the Holy Prophet discouraged that,” he said. He also urged Nigerians to pray fervently, be patient and hold the government accountable for the development of the country. “We shall not involve ourselves in corrupt practices and other atrocities because our religion preaches against it. When you are approached during elections, you need to ask for recognition in terms of school construction, health facility and other services,” he said. However, turning the heat on the government last week, Sanusi warned that the Nigerian economy is on the verge of collapse. The former CBN governor, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the Kaduna Investment Summit, tagged KadInvest 6.0, said aside from the fact that Nigeria is having difficulties in oil production, the product is now being rejected in the global market. Noting that the “goose laying the golden egg for Nigeria is about to die,” Sanusi said the future is knowledge-based economy. He, however, decried that Nigeria is behind many African countries in the innovation index. He said that while Ghana with a smaller economy invests more in education, Nigeria spends only seven per cent of its budget on the sector. His words: “Only eight of every 100 Nigerians who start primary school complete university. Globally, work is being redefined; 30 to 40 per cent of workers in developed economies will need to significantly upgrade their skills by 2030. And what are the major drivers of this redefinition? ICT and remote working, which we have seen even here with COVID-19. “There is increased automation and artificial intelligence. Very soon, robots will take over work in most countries and those who would have jobs are those who operate the robots, manufacture the robots or service the robot. “A few months ago, Germany was able to produce enough renewable energy for the entire country’s need. Today, we are having difficulties selling Nigerian oil. So, not only are we having problems producing, even when we produce, the market is not there. So, this is forcing a change, and for us a country that depends on oil, things need to change.” He further stressed the need for skill creation for young people, which would create an enabling environment for economic growth and development. “Data is one of the most crucial support that can be given to entrepreneurs for innovation,” he said. While calling on the government to encourage market access, he said, “If Kaduna state government continues with its e-government plan, it will be a big market itself and it will encourage investment which are all knowledge economy aspiration and a shift in government spending to match the priority.”

