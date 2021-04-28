Sanwo-OIu goes after firms, others without Safety Guidelines

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has threatened to enforce occupational safety guidelines in firms ans other work places, saying safety of the residents can no longer be taken for granted.

Speaking at the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference, organised by the Lagos State Safety Commission in commemoration of the 2021 World Day for Safety, Sanwo-Olu assured that the state will continue to work tirelessly to make Lagos safe and secure for all residents by developing a virile health and safety system responsive to any emergency.

The governor, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, said: “That with the challenges we have faced in the health sector in the face of this global pandemic, we are now more resolute and committed to develop a health system that is more efficient and responsive.”

In his remarks, the Director General/CEO, Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mr. Lanre Mojola, mentioned that the hazards of work related accidents and illness which are caused by unsafe conditions acts and practices, call for the need for countries to deliberately put health and safety systems in place to change the narrative.

