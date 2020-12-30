Sanwo-Olu: A leader in perilous time- New Telegraph 2020 Awards

There is no doubt that present political dispensation in Nigeria has thrown up a few exemplary leaders, thereby justifying William Penn’s submission that “no system of government was ever so ill devised that under proper men, it wouldn’t work well enough.”

Among this few leading lights at a time the nation is still groping in the dark in search of efficient leadership, no matter the parametres employed for their selection, is the current governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Like the leader that William Shakespeare described in his book: King Richard II, the Lagos helmsman has not allowed all the waters in the rude rough high seas to wash off the anointing balm on his head.

In the last 17 months that Sanwo- Olu has piloted affairs of the country’s former capital and commercial hub, he has clearly demonstrated that it costs a leader nothing but the political will to advance his people’s fortunes. So far, the Lagos governor has proved his mettle and exhibited some uncommon leadership traits, even in the most difficult times.

He equally stands above most of his peers in practical organisation and effective communication expected of any reasonable government. Despite strides in different sectors in the state amidst challenges of the time, his pragmatic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, presently ravaging the world has not only been outstanding, but has turned the state as a model for others. Lagos, no doubt, recorded Nigeria’s index case of the virus on February 27, but it was clear that the Sanwo-Olu administration had before then drawn an action plan to tackle it. The governor had a month earlier inaugurated the Incident Command Committee for the virus.

He also made himself the Incident Commander and gave approval for the rehabilitation and upgrading of facilities to serve as isolation centres. His realization that Lagos remains the country’s major gateway, informed why he led some members of his executive council to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to carry out an assessment of some measures deployed for screening of travellers.

The visit, according to the governor, who had earlier deployed health workers to the airport to assist in screening of passengers was meant to sensitise protocol officers and ensure that no one is spared in the thorough screening and profiling of travellers.

Also, a strategy to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that had come into contact with confirmed cases in Lagos was activated. It is also on record that Governor Sanwo-Olu took steps to curtail spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State long before the Federal Government began to spell out guidelines on prevention of the virus.

Religious leaders and traditional rulers were not only sensitized on the need to suspend public gatherings, but on March 19, the governor limited gatherings and events to not more than 50 people as well as directed that appropriate social distancing must be observed.

He later stepped up the measures by ordering that all schools be shut down, while all government’s functions and events were indefinitely suspended. On March 22, the governor issued a work from-home-order for Lagos State civil servants from Level 1-12. Public parks, including those in private and residents’ estates and other public places, were also shut down all in a bid to curb the virus’ spread.

Two days later, markets were ordered to close for seven days, except for sellers of food, medicines, medical equipment and other essential life-saving products. The security apparatus was immediately beefed up to forestall hoodlums taking advantage of the lockdown situation to lay ambush on residents. Fumigation of the state, particularly public places was also carried out. To cushion effects of the lockdown on the people, the state government, on March 27, announced stimulus packages comprising several food items.

The first stage targeted 200,000 households at an estimate of six people per household. The state government, in conjunction with other private partners, also completed a 110-bed fully equipped isolation centre at Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson Arena also known as Onikan Stadium with other isolation centres in Gbagada, Lekki, Landmark, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Yaba were also activated, while the Agidingbi Centre was dedicated to the treatment of frontline health workers who got infected.

Also, to guarantee the well-being of residents during the lockdown, especially as regards to medical service, the governor declared that all emergencies including accidents, surgeries, deliveries by pregnant women and admission in any of the 27 state-owned general hospitals and other public health facilities would be handled free of charge. Over 18,000 people were able to access medical services with over 600 childbirths.

When the lockdown was extended by the Federal Government, Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered distribution of relief items to 250,000 vulnerable residents. In addition, 100,000 youths were provided one meal per day across the state via food kitchens. He also ordered the release of vehicles impounded during the lockdown enforcement.

Besides, the governor mandated the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers in the state, regulated transport operations, following the Federal Government’s announcement on the easing of lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory from May 4.

In spite of the fact that Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in the country with the highest number of confirmed cases, the governor’s pragmatic handling of the pandemic has continued to earn him the people’s trust and the support of the private sector.

However, like the rest of humanity, who are not immune to the virus, Sanwo- Olu tested positive for the virus on December 11. But after 14 days in isolation, relief came for him, when another round of test returned negative. It would be recalled that the governor had before contracting the virus, led by example by presenting himself for testing, when some of his aides tested positive to the virus. Addressing Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu explained the symptoms he experienced during the time he was infected.

He described them as moderate, and advised Nigerians to pay attention to their health at all times. Expectedly, how the Lagos governor has been able to combat the novel virus in a state with a population of over 20 million people has continued to baffle many. To discerning minds, the answer to the many puzzles over his handling on the COVID-19 pandemic is not farfetched.

Like great men of his kind, the height reached and kept by Sanwo-Olu was not attained by sudden flight, for while his companions slept, he toiled upward in the night as greatness is neither won by lying on a feather bed nor under a canopy. He is unlike most of his contemporaries, who see politics and governance as endeavours for which no preparation is thought necessary.

Born on June 25, 1965, Sanwo-Olu is a graduate of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a BSc in Surveying and an MBA. He is also an alumnus of the London Business School, Lagos Business School and the John F. Kennedy School of Government. An associate member of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) as well as fellow, Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), Sanwo-Olu’s career spans across the private and public sectors. He was a Treasurer at former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997 after which he moved to the United Bank for Africa as the head of Foreign Money Market.

He then proceeded to First Inland Bank (now First City Monument Bank) as a Deputy General Manager and Divisional Head. He was the chairman of Baywatch Group Ltd. and First Class Group Ltd. His public service career began in 2003, when he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Mr. Femi Pedro.

He was later made the acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007, when he was appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by then Governor Bola Tinubu. In 2007, he was appointed Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions by then Governor Babatunde Fashola.

He also served as the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) in the administration of his predecessor – Akinwunmi Ambode. For his outstanding performance in the management of COVID-19, Sanwo- Olu is New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year (COVID-19 Management)

