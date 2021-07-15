Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun congratulate Osoba at 82

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo abiodun, yesterday congratulated former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 82 years birthday celebration. Specifically, Sanwo-Olu also congratulated former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN), on his 60th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Osoba and Ogala who clock 82 and 60 respectively on Thursday, as Democrats and good ambassadors of the ruling party, APC. He said: “Chief Olusegun Osoba is a true democrat and member of the progressive camp, who has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria.” Meanwhile, Abiodun in a statement signed by his CPS, Kunle Somorin, said Osoba was an iconic personality who has etched his name in journalism, politics and governance and would continue to be a reference point for current and successor generations in the country.

He said: “I once expressed my great reverence and profound appreciation for your uncommon pedigree as a thoroughbred reporter, editor, administrator, astute politician and statesman. I still hold such notion about you and will forever do.”

