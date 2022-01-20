News

Sanwo-Olu acquires 10- car intra-city metropolitan train for Red Line Rail Project

visits Milwaukee Talgo facility

As part of the moves to actualise modern rail transportation in the state, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has acquired two sets of new 10 cars, Talgo 330kmph trains for Lagos Red Line rail project. Sanwo-Olu completed the acquisition deal of the trains at a public event inside the Milwaukee facilities of Spanish train manufacturer, Talgo Incorporated, in the United States on Tuesday.

The trains will be heading to Lagos, Nigeria, for the Red Line, a 37-kilometre track rail project started by the governor. The Red Line will have 11 stations, and when completed, it will be the first operational metro system in West Africa. Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde; Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Engr Aramide Adeyoye and Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr Abimbola Akinajo, said Lagos State Government is excited to complete the purchase of the two brand new trains. “A train is not something you can just go on the shelf and pick up. We are very lucky to get brand new trains. We have seen our beautiful white and red trains.

Coincidentally, the rail line is called Red Line and you can see they have given us the colour. We are just going to brand it and put up our seal there. “We hope that this (purchase of the trains) will be the beginning of a mutually beneficial business relationship. Providing source of livelihood for our citizens is all about providing jobs for our people and that is what we are doing.

It is about ensuring that we can build our economy; people can move from one location to another and businesses can grow. “Part of what we have done in the last two and half years is to have what we call Integrated Urban Mass Transportation system, where we will be using road infrastructure, waterway infrastructure and rail infrastructure so that we can move over 20 million Lagosians within and around the city,” he said. The governor had specifically promised Lagosians that first phase of the Red Line will begin by the last quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023, with a capacity of 500,000 passengers daily.

 

