Sanwo-Olu advises corps members

The 2,032 corps members deployed to Lagos State have been urged to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the advice yesterday at the Iyana-Ipaja NYSC Orientation Camp during the swearing-in of the corps members for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. The governor, who was represented by the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, told the corps members to be change agents that will lift the country from its present situation.

He, however, lauded the corps members for their doggedness, saying they had been found worthy in learning and character before they could be mobilised for the compulsory one-year NYSC and deployment to the state. He, therefore, declared open the three-week orientation exercise in Lagos State, while the NYSC oath was administered on the corps members by Justice Atinuke Oluyemi, who represented the Chief Judge of Lagos State. Megwa said the corps members consist of 1,270 females and 762 are males.

Like this: Like Loading...