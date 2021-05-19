Sanwo-Olu advocates sanitation, security in Lagos markets

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the need to beef up security and improve environmental sanitation in Lagos markets. Speaking at a one-day seminar on Market Sanitation and Security For Market Leaders, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, the second in its series, Dr. Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for improved and continued security consciousness in the market place. She said that with the situation of the country now, in terms of security, it had become paramount for all and sundry to be on the lookout for one another.
