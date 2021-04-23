Sanwo-Olu: Agric to generate $10bn, launches food system roadmap

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday projected that the total investments in the agriculture sector in the state would run to $10 billion in the next five years with the unveiling of the state’s five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap.

The governor said the formal launch of an audacious agricultural growth plan that would enhance food sufficiency, most of the investments would be private sector-driven while the government would act as the catalyst and enabler. New Telegraph gathered that the five-year food security road map would see a sustained public and private sectors’ investment in agricultural value chains to give Lagos comparative advantages in the sector and enhance the state’s selfsufficiency in food production from the current 18 per cent up to 40 per cent over the next 60 months.

Speaking at the at the unveiling ceremony organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in Lagos, Sanwo- Olu said the state could no longer rely exclusively on production alliances with other states, stressing that it was time for Lagos to unlock its agricultural potential by implementing the five-year road map. According to him, Lagos, being the smallest state in Nigeria in terms of land size, relies on massive food importation and mutual collaboration on production with other states to ensure food sustenance for its 22 million population. He said: “At the inception of this administration, we identified food security as a major policy thrust and a key component of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. The five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Road Map has been designed in line with our agenda to reform, transform and maximise the potential of Lagos’ agricultural sector.

“The focus of the road map is the development of agricultural value chains where Lagos has competitive and comparative advantages to enhance self-sufficiency in food production from 18 per cent to 40 per cent over the next five years, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

