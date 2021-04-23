News

Sanwo-Olu: Agric to generate $10bn, launches food system roadmap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday projected that the total investments in the agriculture sector in the state would run to $10 billion in the next five years with the unveiling of the state’s five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap.

The governor said the formal launch of an audacious agricultural growth plan that would enhance food sufficiency, most of the investments would be private sector-driven while the government would act as the catalyst and enabler. New Telegraph gathered that the five-year food security road map would see a sustained public and private sectors’ investment in agricultural value chains to give Lagos comparative advantages in the sector and enhance the state’s selfsufficiency in food production from the current 18 per cent up to 40 per cent over the next 60 months.

Speaking at the at the unveiling ceremony organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in Lagos, Sanwo- Olu said the state could no longer rely exclusively on production alliances with other states, stressing that it was time for Lagos to unlock its agricultural potential by implementing the five-year road map. According to him, Lagos, being the smallest state in Nigeria in terms of land size, relies on massive food importation and mutual collaboration on production with other states to ensure food sustenance for its 22 million population. He said: “At the inception of this administration, we identified food security as a major policy thrust and a key component of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. The five-year Agricultural and Food Systems Road Map has been designed in line with our agenda to reform, transform and maximise the potential of Lagos’ agricultural sector.

“The focus of the road map is the development of agricultural value chains where Lagos has competitive and comparative advantages to enhance self-sufficiency in food production from 18 per cent to 40 per cent over the next five years, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Medical group flags-off award for laboratory scientists

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading supplier of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has flagged off the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award; it is aimed at recognising and rewarding the unsung heroes among medical laboratory scientists in the country. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Executive Director, ISN […]
News

‘Edo unemployment rate falls’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The unemployment rate in Edo State has dropped from 25.1 per cent in the 3rd quarter of 2018 to 19 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, new data released from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said […]
News

Buhari nominates ex-Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate as non-career Ambassadors-Designate. In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, Thursday the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica