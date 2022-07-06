Education

Sanwo-Olu Aide to FG, Stakeholders: End ASUU strike now

Kayode Olanrewaju

 

Again, a call has gone to the Federal Government and the striking university teaching and non-teaching staff unions, especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to suspend and end the prolonged strike that has paralysed the university system for over five months.

The call was made Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Education (SAE) to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who expressed concern over the five-month-old industrial action.

This was as he also appealed to the Federal Government and stakeholders to intervene in order to ensure an end to the five-month old strike, which ASUU declared on February 14, 2022.

Wahab made the appeal when members of the Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN) paid him a courtesy visit in his Alausa, Government Office.

The Special Adviser, who described EWAN as partners in the development of education, however, insisted that ASUU’s prolonged strike has to be suspended now without further delay in order to enable the students to go back for their studies that had been truncated for over five months.

According to him, ASUU needs to change its approach to strike as no nation can develop with its youths at home for months “because an idle hand is a devil’s workshop.”

“We can’t continue to keep Nigerian youths at home for several months. No nation can develop with its active youths at home for over five months. The Federal Government and concerned stakeholders must act fast to end the prolonged strike,” he said.

Wahab, who noted that because Lagos State University (LASU) is not on strike, several applicants in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) chose the state’s three public universities.

 

Reporter

