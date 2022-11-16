News

Sanwo-Olu aims to make Lagos Africa’s film headquarters

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

In recognition of films and video production as shining examples of how the cultural industry can contribute to national productivity and economic development, the Lagos State Government is determined to engage in collaborations and formulate policies aimed at maximising the huge benefits.

Human capital development, the building of a world-class Film City, and the institution of a State Films Fund are some of the numerous ways through which the Lagos State Government intends to transform the state into the prime Film Production Hub of Africa.

The moves will also encourage and inspire tremendous improvement in youth employment, through collaboration with practitioners to empower ambitious youths in the state through training and provision and support from the Lagos Films Fund. Identifying Training and Development as a key factor in that regard, the State government under the leadership of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had successfully concluded the training of about 900 youths in various departments in the Film Industry.

In a recent public statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs.) Usama Akinbile-Yussuf, said the “partnership with film academies like Del-York Creative Academy, Temple Group-Ogidi Studio and Ebony Life Film Academy, among others, had seen the state sponsoring the empowerment of the youth with relevant skills as a way to create a pool of young competent practitioners who would produce chartbusters and compete effectively with their counterparts anywhere in the world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Travel ban: OPS, economists raise the alarm over investment disruptions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Abdulwahab Isa

With Nigeria now tagged as one of the ‘Red List’ countries by the United Kingdom, Canada and others following the discovery of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, members of the organissed private sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that fresh challenges await the economy in 2022.   The private sector investors’ body […]
News

Edo decides 2020: Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of victory  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Governorship election cast his vote at Ugboko Ward 4, Unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state at about 9: 25 am. Ize-Iyamu joined the queue at his polling unit located at Iguododo Primary school at about 9:20am before casting […]
News

LCCI, economist: FG’s N2.3trn stimulus plan, others buffer for 3.40% GDP growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announcement that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 3.40 per cent in 2021 year-on-year (YoY), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and renowned economist, Dr. Muda Yusuf, have attributed the Federal Government’s projected N2.3 trillion spending under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) stimulus plan as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica