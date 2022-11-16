Sanwo-Olu aims to make Lagos Africa’s film headquarters

In recognition of films and video production as shining examples of how the cultural industry can contribute to national productivity and economic development, the Lagos State Government is determined to engage in collaborations and formulate policies aimed at maximising the huge benefits.

Human capital development, the building of a world-class Film City, and the institution of a State Films Fund are some of the numerous ways through which the Lagos State Government intends to transform the state into the prime Film Production Hub of Africa.

The moves will also encourage and inspire tremendous improvement in youth employment, through collaboration with practitioners to empower ambitious youths in the state through training and provision and support from the Lagos Films Fund. Identifying Training and Development as a key factor in that regard, the State government under the leadership of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had successfully concluded the training of about 900 youths in various departments in the Film Industry.

In a recent public statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs.) Usama Akinbile-Yussuf, said the “partnership with film academies like Del-York Creative Academy, Temple Group-Ogidi Studio and Ebony Life Film Academy, among others, had seen the state sponsoring the empowerment of the youth with relevant skills as a way to create a pool of young competent practitioners who would produce chartbusters and compete effectively with their counterparts anywhere in the world.”

