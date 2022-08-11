Sanwo-Olu allays residents’ fear on flooding, more service delivery

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the ongoing construction of drainage at Ilubirin area of the state would permanently resolve the issue of flooding in Lagos Island. Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during an inspection tour of some projects on the Island, which include Cappa/ Okepopo Adeniji-Adele Road construction, the New Massey Children Hospital, renovation of General Hospital, Odan and laying of three high capacity pumps at Ilubirin drainage site. The governor, who undertook the inspection of projects in company of other Exco members, noted that with the level of work done so far, the contractors were working as scheduled.

At the General Hospital, Odan which is the oldest in the State, the Governor said the renovations were being done in phases, adding that when completed the hospital would allow more patients. The governor also explained that other general hospitals in the State would henceforth be infused with doctors’ quarters as one available at General Hospital, Odan.

