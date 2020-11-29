Sanwo-Olu and the path to traffic sanity

A foremost vision of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu is to achieve a ‘Lagos Greater’.

As part of efforts to accomplish this lofty dream, the Sanwo-Olu administration made Traffic Management and Transportation a foremost part of its T.H.E.M.E.S (acronyms for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21ST Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security) Developmental Agenda. A major bane of public transportation in Lagos is traffic gridlock.

Being a cosmopolitan city, access to a highly organized public transportation system remains one of the major challenges of Lagos residents.

Sadly, traffic gridlock has severe consequences such as economic losses arising from delays, weakened productivity, wasted energy, environmental deprivation and a diminished standard of living. Other effects are failed appointments, increased fuel expenses, decreased productivity and diverse health challenges.

This, no doubt, poses great threat to socio-economic development in the state. A variety of strategies have been deployed by subsequent administrations in the State to deal with the perennial Lagos gridlock. In the past 20 years, the government has expanded and rehabilitated major roads across the State. Also, the BRT mass transit scheme was developed to advance and enhance public transportation.

Similarly, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, was created for efficient management of traffic. However, in-spite of these genuine interventions, recent experience has shown that much still needs to be done to effectively be on top of traffic situations in the State.

This explains why the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is evolving and implementing numerous reforms to easing traffic gridlock in the State.

In order to kick start the process, Governor Sanwo-Olu signed his first Executive Order on Indiscriminate Refuse Dumping, Traffic Management and Public Work. Also, with a view to improving the state of roads in the State, a state of emergency was declared on roads by Mr. Governor.

This led to intense road construction projects across the State. Some of the critical highways and roads being constructed include the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojota stretch of the Ikorodu Road, Motorways-Kudirat Abiola Way, Agric/Ishawo Road and Ijede Road in Ikorodu, and Lekki-Epe Expressway from Abraham Adesanya to Eleko Junction.

Others are Cele-Ijesha Link Bridge, Ijesha Lawanson Junction by Otun Oba Bus-Stop and Ishaga road by LUTH, Ondo Street, Ebute-Metta, Agbado road, Ifako-Ijaiye to name a few. Also, in response to the request of different grassroots communities concerning road development, the government recently flagged-off 377 projects across all wards in the State.

An integral part of the projects is the construction of 257 community roads and drainages. The commencement of the projects underscores the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to ensuring better human and vehicular movements across the State.

Similarly, the government embarked on junction improvement works, which included removal of roundabouts, separation of streams of traffic through Traffic Signal Lights (TSL) and synchronisation of TSLs through intelligent traffic systems which will recognise the densities of traffic streams and give priorities accordingly.

Also, Governor Sanwo-Olu awarded contracts for the re-designing of some identified traffic-prone spots. Six junctions were captured in the first phase of road improvements programme; four of the six junctions have been completed. They are Allen Junction, Lekki Second Roundabout, Ikotun Roundabout and Maryland Junction.

As part of the administration’s efforts at decongesting traffic, uttermost priority was accorded to the completion of inherited road projects. Some of these include Pen Cinema Bridge, Agege, Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT Corridor, Lagos-Badagry Expressway and the 31 network of roads in Ojokoro LCDA among others.

Of particular significance is the Pen Cinema Bridge, which became inevitable considering the importance of the corridor and the critical congestion the area was known for.

There are intersections that lead to Oshodi and back to Lagos-Abeokuta Old Express Road. Also, there is another that leads to Ikeja for motorists, especially for motorists going to Alausa, Agidingbi, Ogba either from Alimosho axis or Sango-Ijoko.

There also exists another intersection for those going to Iju-Ishaga etc. In essence, the Pen-Cinema Road corridor is essential for Lagosians, especially motorists plying the Lagos-Abeokuta Road either going to Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin from areas like Ifako- Ijaiye, Alimosho, Sango-Ijoko axis. Cheerfully, the Bridge is due for commissioning before the end of the year and this portends good news for commuters along the axis.

Also of considerable importance is the Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT Corridor, recently completed and commissioned with unveiling of 560 high and medium capacity buses that will be plying the route in the pilot phase of the scheme.

The Corridor is a major link for millions of Lagosians who use it to commute to areas such as Alimosho, Egbeda, Ijaiye, Iyana-Ipaja, neighbouring Ogun State and the Republic of Benin. A major objective of the project is to bring great relief to commuters who will use the facility daily.

Also, it is meant to reduce travel time, which is estimated at an average of two hours during peak periods, to an average of 30 minutes.

Recent development in water transportation is equally part of the holistic plan to decongest the roads by taking advantage of the state’s waterways. In February, 2020, Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned seven new ferries to draw the attention of commuters to the prospect of water travel.

That singular move is, no doubt, paying off as the Lagos State Ferry Service, LAGFERRY, recently celebrated its 100,000th passenger at the Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu.

The milestone recorded by LAGFERRY, is, no doubt, a good indicator that the transportation narrative is about to change for good in the State. It is worthy of note that LAGFERRY has deployed more boats and increased daily trips in order to provide a safe, fast and reliable alternative mode of transportation to lessen the traffic congestion that are arising from the massive road rehabilitation and construction going on across the State.

In order to enhance traffic management in the metropolis, morale of LASTMA officials was uplifted through 100 per cent increase in their monthly allowance. Also, 1,017 newly recruited LASTMA officers were inducted by Mr. Governor and deployed to strategic locations to achieve better flow of traffic.

Also, in order to fill the noticeable space created in the transport sector by the restriction order on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, the Sanwo-Olu administration rolled out 65 High Capacity buses to augment the existing fleet.

Though, it is not yet uhuru, but with what has been done, thus far, Lagosians can be assured that the government is working hard to tackle traffic gridlock. All that is needed is for the residents to always obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Managers.

*Otuyemi is of the Features Unit, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja.

Like this: Like Loading...