Sanwo-Olu, Anglican Bishops, priests bid Olumakaiye farewell

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, hundreds of bishops and priests, yesterday, attended the funeral service of His Grace, The Most. Rev Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, the late Bishop of Diocese of Lagos and Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The funeral service, which was a Holy Communion Service, held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Idanre, Ondo State, was presided over by Ndukuba and assisted by the Archbishop of Ondo Province and Diocesan Bishop of Akure, His Grace, The Most Rev. Dr. Simeon Oluwole Borokini. The service was attended by Anglican and other denomination bishops, priests, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Diocesan officials, family and friends of the deceased home and abroad, people of Idanre community and Ondo State. Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu described the demise of Olumakaiye as a great loss not only to the people of Idanre community and Lagos State but the Anglican Communion in Nigeria.

