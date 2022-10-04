Sanwo-Olu announces surprise salary increment for workers

The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a surprise salary increment for workers in the Lagos Public Service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday when he met with Public Servants of the Lagos State Public Service.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the salary increment would be determined before end of October. He also disclosed that the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri Okunolo and the State Ministry of Establishment will work out the details of the salary increment.

