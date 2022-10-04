Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu announces surprise salary increment for workers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a surprise salary increment for workers in the Lagos Public Service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday when he met with Public Servants of the Lagos State Public Service.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the salary increment would be determined before end of October. He also disclosed that the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri Okunolo and the State Ministry of Establishment will work out the details of the salary increment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

My house was set ablaze by Fulani herdsmen, bandits – Sunday Igboho

Posted on Author Reporter

Police PRO: We’ve commenced investigations   Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan   The embattled Yoruba rights activist and warlord, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho) whose house at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital was torched by some suspected arsonists, has revealed that the deed was carried out by Fulani herdsmen and bandits. According to report […]
Metro & Crime

Teaching: 1,500 candidates beg Abiodun to release employment letters

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

About 1,500 candidates shortlisted for teaching jobs by the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) yesterday appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to release their letters of employment. The applicants, who stormed the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, lamented the delay in the release of their employment letters one year after they were shortlisted for the […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Police declare corps member missing

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared a corps member serving in the state, Victor Omah, 24, missing.   Omah, who hails from Adekafane Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State was serving with the state’s Agency for Mass Literacy located along old Enugu/Abakaliki Road by Presbyterian Church Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki,   He was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica