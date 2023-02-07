Politics

Sanwo-Olu, APC suspend campaign rallies indefinitely

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have decided to postpone their campaigning indefinitely because of the naira swap and the scarcity of fuel in the country.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, the state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the hardship in the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and naira redesign.

Pastor Ojelabi, who empathised with the general public, especially the down trodden who are mostly at the receiving end, expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things.

He joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Pastor Ojelabi equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

APC: Heal wounds, Oyegun tells Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

…As Onilu seeks support for the Committee Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has charged members of the caretaker committee of the party to heal the wounds caused by the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC). Oyegun, who spoke via telephone, said the governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala […]
Politics

Ondo 2020: Over 40 deregistered parties declare support for Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

As the forthcoming governorship polls in Ondo State gather momentum, 42 deregistered political parties in Ondo State, under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP), Tuesday collapsed their structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, led by Prince Biyi Poroye also declared their supports for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. EPP, with […]
Politics

Crisis rocks Niger APC as stakeholders sack Chairman, 2 others

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

*Embattled Chairman: ‘They are jokers’ The crisis brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State chapter has taken a new dimension as stakeholders within the party removed the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Liman and Treasurer, Dr. Shafi Abdulsalami. But in a swift reaction, the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam described those […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica