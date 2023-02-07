Sanwo-Olu, APC suspend campaign rallies indefinitely

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have decided to postpone their campaigning indefinitely because of the naira swap and the scarcity of fuel in the country.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party, the state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the hardship in the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and naira redesign.

Pastor Ojelabi, who empathised with the general public, especially the down trodden who are mostly at the receiving end, expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things.

He joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for the review of the naira redesign policy to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Pastor Ojelabi equally appealed that petroleum products should be made available in order not to jeopardize the preparation for the elections and reduce the negative economic impact.

