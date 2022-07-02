News

Sanwo-Olu applauded for improved workers’ welfare

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Sanwo-Olu applauded for improved workers’ welfare

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, yesterday commended Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu for the improved workers’ welfare in the state, saying that the state’s workforce are more resolute at giving back to the stat coming from COVID-19 pandemic. Briefing journalists on the preparation for marking the Year 2022 Public Service Week Celebration in the Lagos State Public Service, Muri-Okunola said that the theme of this year’s celebration titled: “Building Back Better from Covid-19; Enhancing Innovative Partnerships to meet the Sustainable Development Goals”, was meant to prepare workers for the task ahead. He said:” This year’s Public Service Week in Lagos State will thus be focusing on the role of the public institutions and the public servants in building back better from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This will be done while keeping the 2030 deadline for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in focus.” The Head of Service said that Lagos State will thus be focusing on the role of the public institutions and the public servants in building back better from the pandemic. Muri-Okunola reiterated Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the prioritisation of staff matters, including the approval and hosting of the Public Service Week annually. He described this as recognition of the significant contributions of Public Servants to the numerous achievements of the government in Lagos State.

He said that another important plank of the celebration is the focus on encouraging youths to pursue careers in the public sector. “Therefore, while Lagos State continues to enjoy national and international accolades as the Centre of Excellence by virtue of the high quality of its Public Servants in the mainstream, Parastatal Organisations as well as local government and local council development areas, it is my belief that this year’s celebration should serve to refocus our minds on the changes we all must continue to make to sustain our momentum of growth and development,” he said

 

Our Reporters

