Sanwo-Olu appoints 7 cabinet members, seeks exemplary leadership

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday appointed seven members to the State Executive Council. They were subsequently sworninataneventheldinthe State Banquet Hall in Alausa. Five of the appointees are newcomers, who filled in vacant positions, following the voluntary resignation of previous occupants. Two, who previously resigned from the cabinet, were returned to take back their positions. Sanwo-Olu said his government considered seamless continuity in governance important, as he charged the new cabinet members to hit the ground running in delivering more electoral promises of the administration to the residents. The governor reminded the new appointees of the need to get themselves familiarised with their assigned portfolios in order to sustain and improve on the tempo of their predecessors, noting that their entry into the Council came in the last lap of the administration’s first fouryear mandate when the State was consolidating on the programmes across the T.H.E.M.E.S areas.
